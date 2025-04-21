Ty Pennington Dishes on ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 Twist (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The smash hit HGTV show “Rock the Block” is back for its sixth season in gorgeous Utah!

This season features four teams, four houses, four acres, and one goal… add more value to your home than your competitors.

Host Ty Pennington told “Extra,” “Season 6 of ‘Rock the Block,’ it's big. We've got bigger houses, bigger lots, we've got some great teams.”

They’ve even added a twist! Pennington shared, “It's vets versus rookies. Veterans means you've been around the block a time or two, the rookies have never been on the block.”

Fans might recognize one of the veteran teams, as New Kids on the Block boy banders Jonathan and Jordan Knight return to the show.

Ty revealed how you win the competition, “You’ve basically got to design an entire house and each week it's a different space,” adding the teams have about six weeks to complete the monumental task.