‘Official Big Bang Theory Podcast’: Sara Gilbert Would've Done More ‘Big Bang Theory' & Will She Be on the Spin-Off?

Jessica Radloff is dishing on “The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast,” sharing what fans can expect and what surprised her the most.

"Extra" spoke with Jessica, who is "so thrilled" about the podcast since it allowed her to do a "deeper dive" on the popular sitcom.

In one of the episodes, Jessica spoke with Sara Gilbert, who appeared in nine episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” as Dr. Leslie Winkle.

Gilbert says that she would return as Winkle in the spin-off “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.”

Aside from Sara, Kevin Sussman will reprise his role as the titular Stuart Bloom. The series will also feature ​​​​​Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn, coming back as Denise and Bert, respectively. The spin-off is in development at Max but not greenlit yet.

According to Gilbert, she would have done more “The Big Bang Theory” if possible!

She commented, “Yeah, I would do more. I would have done more at the time. I think the writers kind of hit a wall with the character, probably also because she leaves these dynamics quickly, you know, then kind of like, well, what do you do now? She’s wired like that, and she left, and then there’s no more story there, really. But yeah, it was a blast, and I like to work, so I’m always happy to show up.”