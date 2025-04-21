Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Are Married!

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are officially married, TMZ reports.

The couple obtained their marriage certificate on Tuesday, and then said “I do” at their L.A. home on Sunday.

According to TMZ it was an intimate affair that included guests Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis.

In photos posted by the outlet, Stewart wore her hair down for the occasion with a two-piece ensemble, including a jacket and skirt or shorts.

Dylan chose a sheer white button-down blouse with a silk skirt for the nuptials.

Kristen and Dylan started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2021.

Stewart first announced her engagement that November on “The Howard Stern Show.”

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart said. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

As for wedding plans, Stewart insisted “the food needs to be on point” and said that she wanted Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding. No word yet on whether that happened.

Shortly after Meyer popped the question, Stewart told “Extra” how excited she was about the wedding planning. Watch!

A few months later, Kristen stopped by “The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert” and dished on her vision for her big day.

While she said she wanted to “have a big party” she also said she’s “not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner.”