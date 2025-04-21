Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Fuel Dating Rumors with a Kiss

Getty Images

After months of dating rumors, “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Emma Slater and Alan Bersten seemingly sealed it with a kiss!

Over the weekend, the two shared a smooch at a “DWTS” tour show at the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois.

In a video posted on TikTok, the two are dancing to Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” when the steamy kiss happens.

In response to the video, fellow “DWTS” pro Ezra Sosa, who is also part of the tour, wrote, “FINALLY.”

Last year, a source told Us Weekly that Emma and Alan were “hooking up.”

They said that the relationship is “not new, it’s ongoing,” even though they didn’t make it official.

Years ago, Emma was linked to her celebrity dance partner Mauricio Umanksy after they were seen holding hands after a dinner at celebrity hot spot Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.

Umansky and Slater took to Instagram Stories to address the dating reports.

Mauricio said, “For full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day.”

Emma added, “It is intense, like, you really form a very special bond.” She described their relationship as “super supportive.”