Diego Luna on ‘Beautiful’ Reunion with Alan Tudyk for 'Andor' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” chatted with Diego Luna about “Andor” Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, said of making a second season, “We got the feeling, we have to do it better, you know? We can't do another one if we don't bring something new, something different in terms of the structure and the storytelling.”

Luna described the structure as “four blocks,” saying, “It’s like dropping four films for audiences to see a full two-hour piece of the story. I think it's bold, it's unique, it's different, and our show is meant to be different from the beginning, and I'm glad everyone committed to that. And now it's about audiences — let's see what they think!"

Of the Celebration audience, he said, "There's 125 countries represented in that room, you know? That's the community of 'Star Wars,' that's the community we belong to, and obviously, you have to bring something special for them and always remind them that it's because of them that we have the freedom to do this. They gave us this freedom because they care."

He also reflected on having Alan Tudyk back as K-2SO, saying, “It's beautiful. Everyone's been expecting K2 to come back." He added, "To start the journey with him, I mean, I'm talking about ‘Rogue One,’ the beginning of this for me, and then he's there at the end. It's a beautiful reminder of, yeah, the family we've built.”

“Extra” also spoke with Diego’s co-star Adria Arjona, who teased what’s ahead for her character Bix.

“We're going to pick up Bix sort of trying to rebuild herself and really going through the trauma of what happens to her with Dr. Gorst and, you know, we skip a year, but it takes a lot longer than a year to get over something like that, so she's still going through it. She's trying to be strong and trying to be productive. She's away from Ferrix, sort of fleeing in a place that's not her home.”

Adria also reflected on how the show’s writing really understands human emotion, noting, “It’s a drama that happens in a galaxy far, far away.”

Plus, she reflected on how special it was to experience the audience’s reaction at Star Wars Celebration.

"I was moved by the reaction of people being so excited to watch our first episode, something that we worked so hard on. I'm gonna get emotional talking about it again. I really love this show. I'm so proud to be a part of it, and, yeah, the fact that people are excited to watch it is so moving."