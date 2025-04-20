Elizabeth Hurley and... Billy Ray Cyrus?!... Go Instagram Official

Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus sprang an Easter surprise on their fans — seemingly going Instagram official via a loved-up kissing pic!

Hurley, 59, and Cyrus, 63, are seen lovingly smooching in the photo, which was simply captioned, "Happy Easter ♥️."

In response to the photo, the couple that nobody knew was a couple received a flood of shocked comments.

"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert posted, "Wait….what?"

A fan commented, "Oh 😕 who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?"

Actress Hallie Rose went against the tide, rolling with the surprise announcement: "The couple we didn’t know we needed 😭🙌🖤."

In spite of the shock waves, Hurley's son Damian seems to approve — he posted, "🥳♥️."

The two apparently met while working on the movie "Christmas in Paradise," which came out in 2022.