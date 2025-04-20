Celebrity News April 20, 2025
Elizabeth Hurley and... Billy Ray Cyrus?!... Go Instagram Official
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus sprang an Easter surprise on their fans — seemingly going Instagram official via a loved-up kissing pic!
Hurley, 59, and Cyrus, 63, are seen lovingly smooching in the photo, which was simply captioned, "Happy Easter ♥️."
In response to the photo, the couple that nobody knew was a couple received a flood of shocked comments.
"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert posted, "Wait….what?"
A fan commented, "Oh 😕 who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?"
Actress Hallie Rose went against the tide, rolling with the surprise announcement: "The couple we didn’t know we needed 😭🙌🖤."
In spite of the shock waves, Hurley's son Damian seems to approve — he posted, "🥳♥️."
The two apparently met while working on the movie "Christmas in Paradise," which came out in 2022.
There is no confirmation from either of their couple status, but the picture is worth a thousand words.