Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer are reportedly back together!

A source told Us Weekly that they have been dating for “a few months.”

Earlier this month, they hit the red carpet for the premiere of “The Carters” docuseries in Los Angeles.

It was the first time that Tori and Ryan had been since together since 2023.

The two were romantically linked amid her separation from ex Dean McDermott.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome.”

In early 2024, Spelling officially filed for divorce from McDermott, who is now dating Lily Calo.

Months ago, Tori revealed on her podcast that she stayed in a relationship with Dean “for a long time” due to their five kids, saying, “I always thought as bad as things might be between my partner and myself, it’s better to have their dad in the house than in a different residence. I think that kept me in the relationship far too long. It ultimately, I feel, did a disservice to my kids.”