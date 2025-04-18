The Year of Lady Gaga: ‘Mayhem,’ Coachella, a World Tour & Wedding Planning!

Getty Images

Lady Gaga is back Friday night for round 2 of Coachella 2025! She’s been bringing the magic and mayhem to her Little Monsters since dropping her new album “Mayhem” in March, and Gaga will keep things going with the Mayhem Ball tour, kicking off in Vegas July 16 and ending in Australia five months later.

Gaga’s also planning to marry fiancé Michael Polansky, telling “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi last month the wedding is “totally different” than her work and in “its own sacred space.”

Michael had a hand in her return to the top of a charts and has a songwriting credit on “Disease.”

Gaga noted that Michael is her “partner in every way,” gushing, “He’s a part of everything I do because he also makes me a part of everything that he does, he just holds me so high… Being the only woman in the room most of the time since I was a teenager was really hard, so I have a deep love for my fiancé because he holds me in that sacred space.”

She said she loves working with him, writing music together and “inventing things together.”

Gaga said of the fans’ reaction to “Mayhem,” “They cheered me on and that that's really, really sweet.”

