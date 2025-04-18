Instagram

Monica Garcia, 40, and Braxton Knight just welcomed their first child together!

This is baby number five for the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum, who is already the mother of Bri, 19, Jaidyn, 14, West, 8, and Kendall, 7, with ex-husband Mike Fowler.

Garcia shared the happy news on Instagram with videos of her pregnancy and herself and Braxton with their newborn.

She wrote, "Getting pregnant at 40 was never the plan, but just like the last couple years of my life, nothing has gone to plan.”

Monica went on, "Dear God & body…thank you. Thank you for holding this baby safely through 9 months and a delivery. So very grateful. I will miss this so much every hiccup and every kick felt."

Last month, Garcia told People magazine she broke the pregnancy news to Braxton during a trip to Disneyland, sharing, “I told him while we were on Peter Pan, flying over NeverLand."

Monica pulled off the surprise with the help of her best friend Koa.

She explained, “Koa had picked out the infant ears hat at the Mad Hatter and had 'Aries Baby' embroidered on them while I distracted Braxton with churros and getting my cotton candy.”

Garcia also opened up about suffering a miscarriage about a year ago, saying, "It was difficult coming off such a tumultuous whirlwind with ‘RHOSLC’ and all the love and hate I received from all of that. Old friends turned on me, I was iced out by the cast, I lost my job, my relationship with my mother has never recovered, my world was crumbling. Then I had an unexpected pregnancy and miscarriage at 40."

The reality star continued, "The entire time I was going through all of that, the world chose to spit on me and continue to kick me while I was down. The accusations of me lying about a pregnancy and miscarriage that I received daily while dealing with such an unexpected loss was a pain that I will never forget. I was losing a baby while being shredded apart by some of the most awful comments I've ever had said to and about me."

Monica waited to announce her latest pregnancy to “protect my peace” saying the miscarriage was “my lowest point with being in the public eye” and she didn’t want to “put myself through that again for the sake of the pregnancy and the baby.”