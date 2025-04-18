Getty Images

The identity of Post Malone’s ex-fiancée has just been revealed as she fights for full custody of their daughter.

Earlier this week, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park filed papers in Los Angeles, but didn’t list the name of their daughter, only referring to the child as “DDP.”

She is asking for child visitation and parenting time be given to Malone, who is now dating Christy Lee.

Post beat Park to court though, filing custody papers in Utah, where the case will be handled.

During their relationship, Post Malone and Park resided in Utah.

In March, TMZ reported that Post Malone and his fiancée split in late 2024.

In the summer of 2022, Post Malone gushed about his baby girl, telling Howard Stern, “[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl.”

When asked if he was referring to his daughter or his girlfriend, Post Malone answered, “No, that’s my daughter.”