Instagram

Rob Lowe was just mistaken for another big star!

The moment was caught on video as a Hollywood tour bus pulled up next to Lowe and announced, “This is John Stamos.”

The bus full of tourists laughed as Rob looked at the camera and mouthed, “What the f**k?”

Rob asked the riders, “Am I John Stamos?” and they answered, “No!” and shouted, “Rob Lowe.”

Instagram

The actor told the tour guide, “You’ve got to get better at your job,” as the guide insisted, “I don’t expect to run into people.”

Rob replied, “I see,” as he jokingly told the tourists, “Don’t listen to him.”

The guide went on to thank Rob for his “cool energy.”

Lowe tagged his son Johnny Lowe in the caption and asked, “Am I being Punk’d?”

Getty Images

Johnny replied, “The people have spoken.”