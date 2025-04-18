Lizzo Shows Off Her Incredible Weight Loss in Lingerie

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lizzo is pretty in pink in her latest mirror selfies!

The singer showed off her incredible weight loss on Instagram in lingerie from the Yitty intimates line she co-founded.

Lizzo wrote in the caption, “Smoothing lace is back,” with a smiling emoji.

The 36-year-old posed for two sexy pics while wearing a two-piece look, even showing off her backside in one cheeky shot.

Lizzo has been open about her health journey, and shared on Instagram in January, “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

She previously opened up on TikTok in 2023 about exercising for her mental health.

Lizzo said at the time, “Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body.”

The star added, "My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

In September, she responded to Instagram comments asking if she used Ozempic.