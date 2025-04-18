Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal trial won’t be moving to a later date.

Days after Diddy requested for his trial to be delayed by two months, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against it.

In a court letter obtained by “Extra,” Combs asked for an extension due to new evidence presented by the prosecutors in the most recent superseding indictment.

The judge rejected the extension, noting that Diddy has four law firms representing him, so they should have enough resources to go through everything for the trial.

Diddy just added Young Thug’s criminal attorney Brian Steel to his defense team, two months after Anthony Ricco filed a motion to withdraw from the rapper’s team.

The trial is set to begin May 12.

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In January, prosecutors filed an indictment alleging that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

A month later, Diddy was accused of using physical violence and forced labor against his employees in a second superseding indictment.

In a third superseding indictment obtained by “Extra,” Diddy has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

Ahead of the trial, Diddy’s team has requested that the infamous 2016 video of him physically assaulting ex Cassie Ventura be excluded.

His defense claimed that CNN “altered, manipulated, sped-up, and edited" the video, which they call “wholly inaccurate.”