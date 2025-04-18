‘90 Day’: Josh’s New GF Revealed at ‘Last Resort’ Tell All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the crazy “90 Day: The Last Resort” Tell All!

Josh’s new girlfriend joins the tell-all via video — and she’s from the “90 Day Fiancé” universe! Josh is newly dating Jenn Potthast, who appeared alongside her sister Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (of Elizabeth and Andrei) on Season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé.”

Josh explains, “We've been seeing each other for a couple months, you know, we're just having fun right now and seeing where things go.”

He’s in the hot seat as his fellow castmates ask if they are sleeping together, but Josh and Jenn both confirm it is a no.

Jenn goes on to say that on a scale from one to 10, her happiness in the relationship is at a 10!

There is more on the horizon for the couple, as they reveal an upcoming trip to Vegas.

Josh’s ex, Natalie, reacts to the relationship, saying, “I'm happy for him. She's beautiful. Hopefully it will work out… The way he treated me, it's not necessary he will be treating her the same way, so I do believe he could be nice, but not to me. I'm wishing you luck. I wish you much more than I had with him, hopefully."