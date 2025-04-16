Getty Images

Months after revealing his bone marrow cancer diagnosis, “The Golden Bachelor” alum Gerry Turner is giving a health update.

During an appearance on Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Turner shared, “I feel great. Until I have any symptoms, there's no treatment. So, I go frequently for blood tests. I'm on, like, a six-month schedule now, and I feel optimistic because the doctor has said, ‘Well, when you turn 75, we're going to have to go three-month increments.’”

“So, it's telling me that at least he expects me to live another couple of years to get to that. But the bottom line is I feel really good,” Gerry went on.

When asked if he was frustrated by the “waiting period” before cancer treatment, Gerry answered, “I mean this sincerely, from the time I got this diagnosis, it's a privilege to live like you're dying. I don't turn down anything. I feel like I'm more open to emotions. I'm more open to experiences.”

Turner’s cancer diagnosis isn’t stopping him from finding love.

After calling it quits with Theresa Nist last year, Gerry has a new girlfriend, who has been there for support.

He shared, “The person I'm dating will say, ‘Do you want to go do —’ And before she even gets out the rest of the sentence, I will say yes. So, I'm in on everything. And it makes life exciting because you, kind of in the back of your head, feel like you've got a lot of living to do and you don't know how long you have to do it, so don't turn down anything. And so, in a way, it's really a good thing.”

In December, Gerry revealed that he was diagnosed with “bone marrow cancer” known as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia after being referred to an oncologist by his family doctor.

In Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, white blood cells are turned into cancer cells.

Turner told People magazine, “Unfortunately, there's no cure for it. So that weighs heavily in every decision I make. It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while. I didn't want to admit to it."

A month before their split announcement, Gerry “explained the situation” to Theresa, who was “a little bit awestruck by the news.”

He went on, “I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two [sons-in-law], my granddaughters. And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."