Getty Images

Despite her ugly legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively made it on Time magazine’s Time 100 list!

On Wednesday morning, Lively’s name was on the list of the world’s most influential people, along with Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and other household names.

Blake’s feature was written by civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill, who described her as a “philanthropist” and “risk taker.”

Ifill wrote, “I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched ‘Gossip Girl.’ The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems.”

Sherrilyn elaborated, “She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention. I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework. I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country.”

Ifill praised Lively, writing, “I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine.”

There was no mention of Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he fired back with a $400M defamation lawsuit against her. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing.