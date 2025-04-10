Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by Police & Arrested for Attempted Murder

Getty Images

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was at home in L.A. on Tuesday afternoon, when her life took a serious turn.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department press release there was a hit-and-run accident at 3:25 p.m. on the 134 Freeway nearby and three suspects fled into her neighborhood.

Police arrived to search for the suspects and found Shriner in a backyard with a gun drawn.

The release states, “The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred.”

After Jill was shot, she ran back into her home, but later exited. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took her to the hospital “where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Officers later determined that Shriner was not involved in the earlier car accident and that she lived in the home. The release confirmed, “She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted murder.”

LAPD noted they found a 9 mm handgun at Shriner’s home.

The case is now under investigation by LAPD’s Force Investigation Division.

Jillian has been married to Scott Shriner since 2005, and they share two children. He is scheduled to join Weezer for a show at Coachella on Saturday.