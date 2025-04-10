Toni Braxton & Birdman Secretly Married, but Nearly Got Divorced

Getty

Toni Braxton and Birdman have been keeping a major secret about their on-again, off-again relationship!

TMZ reports Braxton and Birdman secretly tied the knot in August, but that she filed for divorce two weeks later!

In divorce docs obtained by the outlet, Braxton listed the date of separation as August 10, just two days after their wedding. She noted that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

It looks like she had a change of heart, because she later asked to dismiss the divorce. Her request was granted in January.

In 2018, Birdman popped the question to Toni, but they sparked split rumors less than a year later.

In a now-deleted Instagram, he wrote, “It’s over…”