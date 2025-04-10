LOL! Will Ferrell Takes Over Airplane Announcements in Funny New PayPal Ad

Will Ferrell is bringing the funny in a new ad campaign for PayPal!

In a video that dropped on Thursday, Will is getting the word out about the company’s new sweepstakes, the Great PayPal Checkout.

The commercial takes place on an airplane. As a flight attendant makes the usual announcements, Will jumps up and grabs the PA system to let passengers know how they can win money by checking out online with PayPal. Afterward, he suffers an awkward moment with another passenger as he tries to use the bathroom. Watch!

In a nutshell, every day for 100 days, 1,000 lucky winners will have their purchases of up to $100 covered simply by paying with PayPal Checkout. PayPal is giving away up to $10 million total during the contest. Click here for more details.