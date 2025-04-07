Nick Jonas on Family Time with Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti Marie in NYC (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nick Jonas chatted with “Extra” at his big Broadway opening night for “The Last Five Years.”

The musical stars Nick as Jamie opposite Adrienne Warren as Cathy, and tells the story of their relationship from each person’s perspective. The twist? He starts at their first kiss, while she starts at the breakup.

Reflecting on whether being on tour with the Jonas Brothers or doing Broadway is harder, he said “The last tour we did was the Five Albums. One Night. tour… [It] took about three hours to get through, so I feel like it was a really good training ground for the marathon that this show is, given the fact it's just me and Adrienne the whole time. It really prepped me in a good way, but I'd say they're equally challenging.”

Talking about what drew him to the role, Jonas said, “I think [what] we all love about this show, it is so beloved by so many people, is that you find yourself in each of these characters at different points. It doesn't matter if you're a musician or an artist or a writer, an actor. I feel like if you have that creative bone in you, you can look and say, ‘Okay, that's me and Jamie at this moment. That's me and Cathy.’”

He went on, “I think one of the things that I have always loved about it is that idea that sometimes we get lost in the sauce and we're just in the moment and kind of lose ourselves as we're chasing our dreams, and I think the important thing is to have a partner who supports that and sees the good even in the tough moments when you get lost in the haze of creativity, and I certainly am lucky to have that.”

Speaking of partners, Nick, his wife Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie are enjoying their time in NYC.

“We're loving just nice walks through Central Park, that quiet family time is such a good reset from being here at the theater. As you saw when you saw the show, it's pretty intense at times. The schedule, eight shows a week, is a lot, but it actually allows for me to have time with them and be in one place, which when you're on the road you don't always get, so it's been a nice change of pace.”

