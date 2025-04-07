Instagram

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett just announced the arrival of their baby girl!

The “Love Is Blind” couple posted the happy news on Instagram, with glimpses of their daughter.

Amber, 33, shared a photo of the newborn lying on her chest and wrote, “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”



The reality star added, “It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away 🩷.”

Instagram

Matt, 34, posted a pic of his hands cradling the baby’s tiny feet, joking, “Promoted from daddy to dad

#girldad.”

The pregnancy hasn’t been easy for Amber. In January, she wrote on Instagram she was experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions and found out she was 1 centimeter dilated, leading doctors to wonder if she was in preterm labor two months early!

She posted, “Don’t mind us, just freaking tf out a bit… Baby B is staying in for now! But holy crap does this kid know how to give me a panic attack already! We are nowhere near prepared yet mentally or materially… we haven’t had our baby showers, I haven’t gotten maternity pics done, we still haven’t even decided on a middle name yet. Y’all please pray this headstrong baby waits a little longer to arrive.”

In February, she gave followers another update, sharing, “Baby B is still cooking. The [Hyperemesis Gravidarum ] is still hittin strong as ever but our little one is healthy and still growing on track so I’ll take a win where I can.”

Amber and Matt first announced the pregnancy in October during an appearance on fellow “Love Is Blind” couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton’s “Love Seat” podcast.

Amber shared, “Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up. That was very unexpected.”