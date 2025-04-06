Jay North, TV's Dennis the Menace, Dies at 73

Getty Images

Jay North, known to TV lovers as the star of "Dennis the Menace," died Sunday after many years of battling cancer. He was 73.

His passing was first announced by lifelong friend Jeannie Russell, who played Dennis' playmate Margaret Wade on the series.

Other former child stars, including "My Three Sons" actor Barry Livingston and "Lassie's" Jon Provost, chimed in to mourn the performer, with Provost calling him an "original and dear friend."

North was born August 3, 1951, in Hollywood. By age 8 (TV publicists encouraged him to say he was a year younger), he was known all over the country for playing mischievous Dennis on the TV version of the popular comic strip.

The show lasted from late 1959 until 1963, during which time his mom dutifully saved his earnings. He did later condemn the behavior of his aunt, whom he accused of physical and mental abuse, complicating his feelings toward his star-making turn on the show.

The show lost favor with viewers and North became a victim of having aged out of the business. Having made many TV guest spots, often cross-over promotion for "Dennis," as well as a handful of films, going forward, he struggled.

He appeared in "Zebra in the Kitchen" (1965) and "Maya" (1966), then had a long dry spell. During this period, he did dinner theater and voice work, including as a teen Bamm-Bamm on the animated "Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show" (1971-1972).

His final starring role was in the thriller "The Teacher" in 1974.

North enlisted in the Navy and did later make a few more acting appearances, including on "General Hospital" (1982).

The victim of one of the first widespread death hoaxes in 1988, he channeled that and other absurdities of having been a famous kid in an appearance in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" in 2003.