Glen Powell on ‘Best Kind of Friend’ Tom Cruise & ‘Special Guy’ Val Kilmer (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Roqui Theus caught up with Glen Powell at the 2025 CinemaCon Awards, after he got to spend some time with his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Tom Cruise.

Glen told Roqui, “God, it was so special. Getting to watch him watch ‘The Running Man’ trailer was so fun... To get the ultimate high five from Tom after that trailer was just amazing. He's the best kind of friend you could ask for, just a real cheerleader and just a real great mentor and friend, and he loves when other people are winning, especially when he knows what it takes to make that kind of movie. He's done it — a lot, and he knows the work ethic and diligence and sacrifice it takes to do it. So, it was really fun being there and enjoying that moment with him... And he got to debut ‘Mission: Impossible’ and all the new stuff there and honor, you know, Val Kilmer. Just, he's one of a kind.”

Powell also worked with Kilmer on “Top Gun: Maverick,” sharing, “Val was a special guy. You know, I only got to work with him briefly on ‘Maverick,' but was such a considerate person and really helped, I think, the young guns on ‘Top Gun’ conceptualize what we were walking into and just sort of the special legacy that we were walking into."

Glen was honored with Star of the Year at the CinemaCon for his massive 2024.

He shared, “It's been a surreal year. It’s been a really wild one — 2024 I got to release ‘Anyone but You' and ‘Hitman' and ‘Twisters,’ and just had a wild journey with all of them, and now this years, we've got some more really great ones cued up. So, I'm having a blast. It's awesome."

Powell also opened up about his upcoming remake of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic “Running Man.”

He said of the new film, directed by Edgar Wright, “It's really turned out, it's, like, really incredible. It’s just what we call a cinematic treat, just a full meal.” Glen went on, “Not a snack — this one delivers. It’s a buffet.”

Sharing how it is different from Arnold’s 1987 movie, he said, “It's very different from Arnold's version. It's based on the Stephen King book, which was like a big road movie, it traveled the world. You know, the entire world's hunting him. In Arnold's movie, they sort of stay in the studio and they have sort of hunters that kind of hunt them down there, but ours is sort of more globe-trotting. It's big. It's fun.”