Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott is a new mom!

On Friday, Hailie announced the news that she gave birth to a baby boy, her first with husband Evan McClintock.

She posted a series of photos of their little one lying by a sign that reads: “Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25.”

It looks like Hailie paid tribute to her famous father by having Elliot’s middle name as Marshall, which is Eminem’s first name.

Elliot is Eminem’s first grandchild!

Elliot arrived earlier than expected. Hailie captioned the Instagram, “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍.”

On a recent episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast, Hailie expressed her excitement about being a mom.

She said, “It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it. I have to meet this human that I've created. What's he gonna look like? What's he gonna what's his personality gonna be [like]? It’s strange but super exciting.”

In October, Hailie’s pregnancy was revealed in Eminem’s music video for his song “Temporary.”

In the video, Hailie is seen handing a Lions jersey with “Grandpa” written on the back to Eminem, who seems beyond shocked while holding up a sonogram.

The pregnancy news came nearly five months after Hailie tied the knot with Evan.

A month later, Hailie shared the news that they were expecting a baby boy.