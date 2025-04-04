Channing Tatum on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ News: ‘All I Was Guaranteed Was a Chair’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Channing Tatum spoke to “Extra’s” Roqui Theus as he was recognized with the Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film honor at the CinemaCon 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Channing said the honor hadn’t really sunk in yet, sharing, “They sent me this thing that they're going to play and I was pretty uncomfortable watching it. I'm not one of the actors that likes watching themselves as much as I like doing the movies. I don't think I realized how long I've been doing this. It's a really strange thing when you’re like, ‘I've been doing this for two decades! I'm just lucky, really, really lucky. I didn’t win the lottery as far as winning money, I won a lifelong devotion...I am grateful.”

Tatum opened up about doing a lot of “on-the-job training” as an actor and his love for movies, which he called “the longest relationship of my life.”

“I was getting jobs before I even knew what acting was. How to do it. I was kinda doing on-the-job training like, say the line naturally instead of understanding what acting is. I was watching movies and I learned so much… Movies are probably my longest relationship in my life. I just love them too much.”

He also talked about his upcoming film “Roofman” and how it’s different and one of the most honest things he’s ever done.

He said, “‘Roofman’… is a mark of a point in my life and my creative life that something is different, something has changed. It's one of the most honest movies I've ever told, even though it has nothing to do with me. It is a true story of someone else... I give my heart to every movie, but this one has a special extra place for me. It lives in a strange place. It's not an action movie, it's not a comedy, it's not a romance, it's all of it... We are all these just, like, balls of all these things we see in movies.”

