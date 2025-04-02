Getty

Val Kilmer stayed out of the spotlight during the last few years of his life.

The 65-year-old, who died from pneumonia on April 1, made his last public appearance five years ago.

Kilmer attended the annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at Avalon Hollywood on November 18, 2019, with his daughter Mercedes.

The father-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet.

Getty Images

Val, who previously battled throat cancer, wore a button-down shirt with a blazer, scarf, and burgundy jeans.

Kilmer shared Mercedes, now 33, and son Jack, 29, with ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

While that was his last red carpet, Val did film “Top Gun: Maverick” around the same time. Due to the pandemic, however, the movie didn’t hit theaters until 2022.

He was also active on Instagram, and just appeared in a video posted by artist David Choe.

The clip shows Val, who starred in the 1995 film “Batman Forever,” donning the famous Batman mask one last time.

Kilmer says, “I’m ready. I have an angle for us. It’s been a while.”

After Val puts on the mask, Choe tells him, “Well, you look great.”