Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie’s fourth baby has arrived!

On Tuesday, Jason and Kylie announced that they welcomed daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce over the weekend.

Alongside a series of photos of their bundle of joy, who was born on March 30, Kylie wrote on Instagram, “Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.”

Finnley is joining older sisters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor Swift, who is Jason’s younger brother Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, showed her love and support of the happy news by liking their Instagram post!

Travis met Finn during a taping of the new episode of their podcast “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.”

On the episode, Jason asked Travis if he wanted to meet Finn, to which Travis replied, “Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason! You only sent one picture. You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”

After seeing the baby, Travis gushed, “Hey, little muffin! Look at you. You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I’m glad everything’s going great.”

When Travis asked if their daughter was still a “nameless baby,” Jason commented, “Finnley Anne Kelce, we’re calling her Finn.”

Travis then spoke to Finn directly, saying, “Hey, Finn! Finn, you just look adorable. Are you happy to be out?”

Jason chimed in, saying, “How was Kylie’s uterus?”

Kylie shared, “Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her."

Travis joked to Finn, “I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo."

Travis then thanked Jason and Kylie for the lovely moment with his niece.

In November, Jason and Kylie announced that they were expecting again.

Kylie posted a pic of their three daughters wearing “Big Sister” sweaters.

She wrote on Instagram, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

The news came months after Kylie shut down pregnancy rumors.

In a video posted in July, she said, “I haven’t been pregnant since giving birth to Benny and she is almost a year and a half old.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. It really lights my fire,” Kylie went on.

Along with denying pregnancy reports, Kylie also revealed that she had a miscarriage before welcoming Wyatt.

She noted, “I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly… This is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they are good and ready.”