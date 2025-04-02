Getty Images

Glen Powell is dishing on his sister Leslie’s recent wedding in Texas!

The nuptials made headlines as news spread that Glen and his “Anyone But You” co-star Sydney Sweeney were both there, just after news broke Sydney had called off her own wedding to Jonathan Davino.

Powell stopped by the “Today’s” show’s “Jenna & Friends” and chatted with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Olivia Munn about Leslie’s big day.

“My little sister got married!” adding of his new brother-in-law, “He’s the best guy and it was just a fun, rowdy wedding. The Powells know how to crank it up.”

Glen said he was a groomsman and gave a speech, adding, “I’m like the master of ceremonies of the wedding.”

Jenna noted the “Wedding caused a little bit of a stir,” asking, “Did that surprise you?”

Powell laughed saying, "Timing is everything in this world, isn't it?”

As for any attention being taken away from his sister, Glen insisted, “She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding."

He insisted, "The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there."

Days after the wedding, am Us Weekly source confirmed Sydney and Jonathan had broken up, saying, “Sydney and Jonathan are officially split,” adding that she’s “telling friends she is single.”

While Sydney and Glen’s reunion had tongues wagging, his mother Cyndy Powell told DailyMail.com, "They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there with her friend," she insisted there is "nothing going on behind closed doors."

She went on, "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice."