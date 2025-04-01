Getty Images

Wendy Williams watched and waved from her fifth-floor room as protesters rallied in front of the assisted living facility in NYC where she claims she’s being treated like a prisoner.

She smiled, did a little dance, flashed a heart sign, and held up a “Free Wendy” T-shirt as supporters demonstrated below against her guardianship.

Wendy even called down to Suzanne Bass, the former executive producer of her show, and encouraged the crowd to get louder.

Bass told “Extra,” “She sounds fantastic, but she is fighting for her life. This is a woman who wants her freedom, and it's tough in there. It's tough in there when the whole world is going on without her so, you know, she struggles with that, but she's looking forward to her freedom.”

Suzanne added, “We hope that she gets her freedom and she can live her life.”

A protester also told us, “She's clean, she's fine, just free her. Just let her go. We're in America — why can't she come downstairs right now?”

Across the country, fans also demonstrated on Hollywood Boulevard at Wendy’s star on the Walk of Fame.

A protester at her star had this message for the TV personality: “Wendy, you mean so much to so many people. We're always going to fight for you until you're free.”

There was even a Wendy impersonator there — how Hollywood can you get?