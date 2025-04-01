Getty Images

It’s over between Sydney Sweeney, 27, and fiancé Jonathan Davino, 41, after seven years of dating.

A source tells Us Weekly, “Sydney and Jonathan are officially split,” adding that she’s “telling friends she is single.”

The news comes after they called off their May wedding in February.

Another source shared, “They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”

It was around the same time that TMZ reports Sweeney moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel without Jonathan before heading to Paris Fashion Week with friends.

A source told People magazine of the split, "She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

The “Euphoria” actress hasn’t been photographed with Jonathan since January.

They first sparked dating rumors in 2018, and the film producer proposed in 2022.

Amid the breakup news, Sydney was spotted in Texas, where she reunited with her “Anyone but You” co-star Glen Powell for his sister Leslie’s wedding.

While Sydney and Glen’s reunion had tongues wagging, his mother Cyndy Powell told DailyMail.com, "They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there with her friend," she insisted there is "nothing going on behind closed doors."

She went on, "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice."