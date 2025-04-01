Getty Images

Meghan Trainor, 31, is opening up about her health journey in a new Instagram post.

The singer noted that after being honored as a Hitmaker at Billboard Women in Music, the focus seemed to be “on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here.”

She went on, “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me.”

Acknowledging her slimmed-down figure, she added, “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.” The Grammy winner went on, “Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”

Just a few weeks ago, Trainor revealed she got breast implants.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve thought about a breast augmentation for YEARS and with everything going on in my life I decided it was time to do something for ME.”

Meghan added, “I’m absolutely in love with my results! I’m more confident than ever and I’m so happy that I made this decision.”