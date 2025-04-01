Madonna Nods to 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in the Film's Iconic Jacket!

Ricardo Gomes

Madonna likes to look forward, but she took some time out this weekend to look back fondly on her movie "Desperately Seeking Susan" by wearing an iconic jacket from the 1985 classic!

Ricardo Gomes

In an Instagram post celebrating International Day of Transgender Visibility, the singer donned a jacket that was worn in the film, writing, "Happy 40th anniversary of my first film- Desperately Seeking Susan!!" The film hit theaters on March 29, 1985.

Getty Images

In the film, Madonna plays the title character, a mysterious downtown figure whose love life is tracked closely via newspaper personal ads by a discontented suburban housewife (Rosanna Arquette).

Susan trades the jacket for some cool boots, and when her secret fan buys and wears it, a knock on the head has her convinced she must be the real Susan.

Madonna, 66, has not been seen in her character's jacket for decades! Only two are known to exist, one selling for $87,500 and one for $100,000 at auction.

Director Susan Seidelman got into the celebratory groove herself, posting a new selfie wearing another prop — a Nefertiti earring — from the movie, which has been praised for its incredible production design and for capturing the NYC of the '80s.

Courtesy of Susan Seidelman

The screwball comedy, also starring Aidan Quinn, Laurie Metcalf, Robert Joy, Mark Blum, John Turturro and Giancarlo Esposito, was a big box-office hit and appeared on Top 10 lists for the year. In 2024, "Desperately Seeking Susan" was named to the Library of Congress National Film Registry for preservation.

The rest of Madonna's post underscored her lifelong support of trans people. She noted, "We celebrated the weekend by attending a fashion show called, MOTHER -DAUGHTER-HOLY SPIRIT!! All money raised will go to the Trans Justice Funding Project!"

Instagram

The same evening as the event, Madonna spoke to Maurice Kamar of The People Gallery, who tosses out man-on-the-street fashion-breakdown questions in SoHo, revealing her look was a Willy Chavarria suit, Bally shoes ("haven't put these on since the '90s"), vintage Chanel gloves ("that Karl Lagerfeld gave to me ages ago"), a Christian Dior bag, and vintage sunglasses.

"You know, there's a lot of vintage in my house," she went on to say, before encouraging fashionistas: "Dare to be different."