Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome Baby #2

They first announced Jennifer’s pregnancy in October with a post on the Vogue Instagram account. The outlet shared at the time, "Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.”

"Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends," she said, adding, "But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."