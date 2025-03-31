Viola Davis on ‘G20’ and the Power of Women: ‘We Can Be the Hero Too’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Viola Davis is dishing on her new action-thriller “G20,” which has her playing U.S. President Danielle Sutton, who must evade mercenaries infiltrating the intergovernmental G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Extra” special correspondent Roqui Theus spoke with Viola, who emphasized how this story shows that women “can be the hero too” and should “lead the charge in defining who we are.”

She added, “I think that we can answer that call to adventure and I think that when we feel that we’re capable, then people will feel that we’re capable… We put that narrative out in the world, we lead the change.”

Davis also reflected on rejecting any limits placed upon her and how that has brought joy. She commented, “I’ve been in that cage before, in the beginning of my career. We all are, all actors are until I got the revelation that ‘Viola, you don’t have to do that. You really don’t. You define you.’ As soon as I did that… a huge release of knowing what your possibilities are and that exceeds everything. That exceeds race, age, sex, and all of a sudden it’s brought me and what it’s invited is joy.”

Davis admitted that she doesn’t usually sit through her movies, but she did for the “G20” premiere with her daughter, and it was a “tremendous” experience.

She explained, “It’s very hard to watch yourself… so I forced myself to do it this time and I sat next to my daughter… She kept saying, ‘Oh, my God, you’re goated, Mama. You’re goated.”

Oscar winner Timothée Chalamet recently gave Viola a shout-out in his acceptance speech, something that she thought was “beautiful.”