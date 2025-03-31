Getty Images

“Anyone but You” co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were spotted in Texas over the weekend for his sister Leslie Powell’s wedding.

DeuxMoi was first with the photos of the stars dining out at the rehearsal dinner at Tex-Mex restaurant Joe Leo in Dallas.

TMZ sources claim Sydney and Glen were not attending as a couple, explaining that Sweeney has been “very close friends with the Powell family,” and “very close” with Leslie “for a long time.”

Sydney had reportedly RSVPed months ago to attend with her best friend.

Leslie shared some fun photos on Instagram Stories from her big day, including a snap with Sydney. Her social media posts also revealed another famous face at the nuptials: John Stamos.

The Sydney and Glen sighting came as rumors swirled that Sydney and fiancé Jonathan Davino had broken up and called off their wedding.

The split claims followed TMZ’s report last month that the couple had postponed their big day.

Sweeney and Powell previously had tongues wagging over their flirty “Anyone but You” campaign in 2023. Both were taken at the time, with Sydney engaged to Jonathan and Glen dating Gigi Paris. Glen and Gigi split that same year.

