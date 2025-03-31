Sara Kalish Photography

“The Real Housewives of New York” star Erin Lichy, 37, is now a mom of 4!

Over the weekend, Lichy announced the arrival of her son Jack Hunter with husband Abe Lichy.

Along with posting a series of photos, she gushed on Instagram, “Jack Hunter Lichy 💙 #CrazyInLove.”

Sara Kalish Photography

The pics also showed their older children Levi, 9, Elijah, 4, and Layla 7, getting to know their baby brother.

Following his birth, Erin and Abe celebrated Jack's arrival at Oases Café in NYC.

On Sunday, "Summer House's" Lindsay Hubbard took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Erin and Abe with Jack. She wrote on Instagram, "The sweetest new babe on the block!"

Instagram

In November, Lichy broke the news of her pregnancy.

She told People magazine, “It feels like adding another act to the circus. Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary."

Lichy opened up about how she learned she was pregnant, saying, “I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That’s when I knew — I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again!’"