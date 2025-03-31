Kylie Jenner & Jennifer Lopez Attend Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Funeral

Getty/Instagram/Getty

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez were among the mourners at Jesus Guerrero’s funeral on Sunday, People magazine has confirmed.

The hairstylist, who died in February at just 34, was honored in his hometown of Houston.

The magazine reports family, friends, and members of the glam community attended the memorial.

People adds that Katy Perry, who was also close with Jesus, could not attend due to rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

Jesus’ sister Gris had previously told Us Weekly that Kylie had offered to pay for the funeral expenses.

Gris said, “She has told us anything we need. Jesus was family to her, and she was family to him. She has kept an open line. Anything we need, any questions we have, she has been there for us. She wants his memory to be honored and wants to do as much as she can so he gets the farewell he deserves.”

So far, Jesus’ cause of death is unknown. According to reports, an autopsy was performed, but toxicology results are pending.

Gris previously told Us Weekly that Jesus was sick and in the hospital when he died.

“We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness,” she said. “It all happened suddenly, and no one knows why.”

Gris said his hospitalization was “part of why there are so many unanswered questions, because nothing they had done was able to prevent this from happening.”

She went on to explain that Jesus got sick while on a recent work trip to Dubai with celebrity client J.Lo.

Gris went on, “Everyone on his team did everything they could to get him to the doctors because he was not well. They told him he was not going to work, he should see a doctor and rest. And he wanted to come home.”

Gris said Lopez “talked us through everything that she could, along with others that were there,” and added, “I am very grateful for everything she did [for him] to go to the doctor and not to work and to get rest.”

Guerrero returned home from Dubai and his roommate forced him to get medical help, but he died the next day.