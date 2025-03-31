Getty Images

Hailey Bieber had everyone talking on Monday morning when husband Justin Bieber's name went missing from the list of Instagram accounts she follows!

Rumors were rampant that Hailey unfollowed Justin, but it looks like that didn’t really happen!

Sources told TMZ that Justin deactivated his Instagram briefly on Sunday, which led to a glitch, making it seem like Hailey unfollowed him.

According to the site, the glitch is also affecting Justin’s other followers too, since he’s not showing up on their following list either!

Hailey also shut down rumors that she unfollowed Justin on TikTok. According to Page Six, she commented on a TikTok, writing, "Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

Despite the most recent glitch, Justin is still following Hailey, his wife of 5 years.

In January, Justin had to clear the air after it was reported that he unfollowed Hailey.