Dave Navarro & Vanessa DuBasso Tie the Knot in Fairy-Tale Scotland Wedding

Getty Images

Dave Navarro, 57, and Vanessa DuBasso, 31, are officially married!

The Jane’s Addiction guitarist and his actress bride said “I do” at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland.

The couple explained to People magazine they wanted guests to feel like they were "stepping into a fairy tale," and the coastal Edwardian castle set amid acres of woodlands provided the perfect setting.

Navarro shared, "We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream. It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world. We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience."

It was a three-day affair. The festivities started on March 28 with a “gothic, darkly romantic” rehearsal dinner.

For their wedding on Saturday, they wanted “an almost celestial ambiance,” DuBasso said.

Vanessa wore angel wings for a Victorian-style look, and chose a corseted gown with pearl beading from designer Tina Wong of Grace + Ivory.

Dave went with an all-black suit from Generation Tux, which Vanessa described as “a reflection of our contrasting yet complementary spirits.”

They wrote their own vows and held the ceremony at an altar in the forest lit by a gold candelabra. The fairytale setting was adorned with white roses along the aisles and chandeliers in the trees.

Adding to the celebration was a three-piece quartet and a grand finale of fireworks after the ceremony.

During the reception, guests — including Pete Davidson among them — were treated to pasta, seafood, and filet mignon followed by Scottish desserts and a Swedish princess cake. Dave, Vanessa, and their friends and family then danced the night away in the castle’s dungeon!

They capped the wedding weekend on Sunday with activities on the grounds, from skeet shooting to playing with pet owls to a bonfire on the beach. They shared some of those moments on Instagram.

Vanessa shared with People, "I wanted our last day to overflow with color, an expression of life.”

Dave said the wedding “exceeded our expectations,” calling it, “truly special and breathtaking.”

The couple planned to celebrate their nuptials by exploring Scotland, and DuBasso said Navarro is on a mission to “hunt for holy relics.”

She shared, "It is something he has been fascinated with his whole life, and he is going to try to find one of the locations where the Grail is supposedly housed."