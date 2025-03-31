Chelsea Handler on DMs from Ex 50 Cent & Wanting ‘Men All Over the World’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chelsea Handler always tells it like it is! The unstoppable and outspoken comedian sat down with “Extra’s” Sadie Murray to dish on her new Netflix comedy special, “The Feeling” and her new book “I’ll Have What She’s Having.”

Handler shared she is in a good place, saying, “I'm joyful. I'm happy. I'm going to be optimistic during this time that we're living in right now.”

Sadie commented, “Feels like a new Chelsea Handler.”

The comedian agreed, saying, “It is a new Chelsea Handler. I mean, it's been a new version of me for some time now. Once I went to therapy and found out about self-awareness, I had to change a couple channels. And I was like, ‘Oh, whoopsie doodle.’ So I readjusted… I did some fine tuning.”

Chelsea added, “When you're putting stuff out into the world… I don't want to bang the same drum that I've been banging. You want to have an evolution… And so when I was thinking about my special and I was thinking about my book, I was reflecting back to who I was as a child, like who was that person… and then I used that kind of as a baseline for the book and my special on Netflix to start as my childhood self, like, who was I as a girl? And it turns out I was exactly the same hot mess that I am today."

Sadie said, “It felt like therapy live… a therapized Chelsea being vulnerable… You called it ‘The Feeling’ for a reason.”

Chelsea answered, “Yeah, you’ll have to watch ‘The Feeling’ to know what I'm talking about, to know what the feeling is, and after you watch it you’ll want to get the feeling! The moral of the story is… people always ask me about why you're so confident, you're so fearless. And I've never felt particularly confident or particularly fearless, but for some reason I was, I seem to have been giving off that vibe… But as I started to reflect on my life, I realized all those things about me are true, and then how do I inject that into other people, like, how do I infuse everyone with my fearlessness and my confidence that I didn't even realize I had. And when I looked at my childhood, I was like, oh, that's who you are.”

Among her new standup targets is her new jersey nightmare childhood!

She confessed, “I could not wait to move out of my house. If I could have gotten an apartment at 7 I would have.”

Chelsea also recounted starting a hard lemonade stand as a kid!

"I just want to put it out there that I did try to start a regular lemonade stand, but that didn't yield enough profit. My sister was working with me and I said, 'Listen, to increase our profit margin, we're gonna have to come up with a different business model. We're gonna start a hard lemonade stand and we're gonna serve gin, whiskey, and tequila to all of the children's parents who come our way and to anyone over 10.'"

She went on, "I made $359 our first week compared to $16 our first week with no alcohol and I was like, 'Okay, I'm a businesswoman.'"

In her special, the men Chelsea dated, including her famous exes 50 Cent and comedian Jo Koy, don't come off unscathed either.

Sadie asked, “Did you hear from Jo Koy?” Chelsea replied, “I haven’t heard from Jo Koy, no I have not.”

Murray continued, “What about 50?” Chelsea said, “50, I always hear from him, he DMS me… I haven't heard from him since this. He'll hear about it.”

Chelsea went on to say of her love life, “I want lots of men all over the world in different areas… I want a port in every call… I got through the time in your life where many people decide to get married and have children. I look at, like the 20s to the 40s, as a tunnel. I came out of that tunnel. I don't have a child and I don't have a husband. Now, I’m free and can do whatever I want.”

As for not having kids, she said, “Any dog I have will tell you I shouldn’t be a mother!”

Handler said of her pooch Doug, “He’s chow, he’s full black… everyone knows I like Black men so now I have one in my bed every single night.”

Chelsea also proudly just turned 50, stripped down and did the unthinkable in a bikini!

Handler dished, “I know I’ve skied topless, I know I have, but I just wanna say that I haven’t done a topless video in years because my nephews asked me not to because their friends at college were, you know, seeing it. But I do wear a bikini top, but I just like to ski in my bathing suit and just be free to demonstrate freedom to women… what you can do and how much fun you can have when you listen to who you are.”