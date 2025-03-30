Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits 'SNL' Stage: 'Get Me to God's Country'

Getty Images

Morgan Wallen is not beating those "bad boy of country music" allegations anytime soon!

After his stint on "SNL" Saturday, the singer appeared briefly onstage with host Mikey Madison and the whole cast, but abruptly exited before the credits rolled.

Shortly after the puzzling early departure, he posted a photo of a private jet on Instagram, captioning it, "Get me to God's country."

The star, who had performed "I'm the Problem" and "Just in Case," whispered to Mikey, who hugged him, before he took off, but his actions after the show had fans stumped or accusing him of rudeness. Some even theorized he had had a bad time on the show, though it was a return performance following a December 2020 appearance.

In October 2020, his "SNL" debut was called off when he refused to observe COVID guidelines. In 2021, he was caught on video using the N-word, for which he apologized, telling Billboard in 2023, "I will never make an excuse" for dropping the racial slur.

Wallen, 31, rebounded nicely from the controversy, winning album of the year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.