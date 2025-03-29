Madonna Stuns on TikTok with Lapis-and-Diamond Grillz

TikTok

Madonna wowed fans with her latest TikTok, racking up more than 30 million views in a matter of days!

The Queen of Pop playfully hopped on the trend of lip-synching to rapper That Mexican OT's "Hardest Ese Ever," ending by showing off her lapis-and-diamond-encrusted grillz.

While some fans were marveling at her throwback look, reminiscent of how she wore her hair in 1993, others were quick to point out that the glittering accessory must have cost the 66-year-old a fortune befitting the original "Material Girl."

While the grillz are just now catching everyone's eye, she actually debuted them three years ago on an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

As Madonna explained she'd bought them as a 64th birthday present to herself, she asked Fallon if she should remove them, noting that a lot of her fans are sick of seeing her wearing grillz. Fallon told her not to since she'd been wearing them for years.

Madonna, who first began sporting gold teeth and similar accessories in 1992 to coincide with her "Erotica" album and "Sex" book persona Dita Parlo, admitted, "I just like the way it looks. It's mouth jewelry. And I have really ugly teeth."