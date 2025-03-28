Sabrina Soto Launches New Talk Show

Famed interior designer Sabrina Soto is helping audiences redesign their lives on her new talk show “The Sabrina Soto Show.”

Sabrina invited some big names to join her, like Jason Momoa, Bobby Berk, and Caroline Baudino.

Soto recently told “Extra,” “’The Sabrina Soto Show’ is all about designing a life you love — inside and out. It’s a mix of home, wellness, mindset, and lifestyle, bringing in experts to share real, practical tips that make a difference. Whether it’s a home hack, a conversation about setting boundaries, or learning how to create more joy in your everyday life, I developed the show to inspire and empower people.

She continued, “I wanted to create a space that feels like a heart-to-heart with a good friend — where we can laugh, learn, and grow together. It’s not just about making your home beautiful; it’s about making your life feel aligned, fulfilling, and joyful. Every episode is packed with takeaways you can actually use.”

As for her guests, Sabrina revealed, “Favorite guests were Michael Beckwith and Jason Momoa. Michael’s wisdom on mindset and manifestation resonates with me and my entire career launched after watching him on ‘The Secret.’ It was a full-circle moment for me to have him sitting on MY couch, in my home. And then Jason being a part of the show was wild because we’ve been friends since I was in my 20s. To see what he’s accomplished since then is amazing. I’m so proud of him!"