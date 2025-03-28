‘Oprah of Ukraine’ Natalia Kholodenko to Sing ‘I Will Survive’ with Gloria Gaynor After Viral ‘We Are Family’ Video with Kathy Sledge

Natalia Kholodenko, the "Oprah of Ukraine," is celebrating the viral success of her recent collaboration with Sister Sledge singer-songwriter Kathy Sledge. They teamed up to sing "We Are Family," and the video, which has over a million views, created a movement among Ukrainian refugees around the world with whom the message resonated deeply.

Thousands have posted their own videos, demonstrating solidarity through singing “We Are Family.” Kholodenko is already planning her next trip to the U.S. to continue her activism to inspire hope for women and children in her war-torn country.

Kholodenko is now on a mission of empowerment and inspiration after suffering the severe toll of having to flee her country with her two young children. Her initiatives focus on aiding Ukrainian women and children affected by war, aiming to remind women of their innate strength. She offers psychological support and an online community, drawing on her background as a psychologist and trusted voice for women and mothers across Ukraine.

"Three years ago, I lost everything," Kholodenko says. "Today, I empower millions of Ukrainian women to rebuild their lives. Today, I am a lifeline for millions of Ukrainian women, helping them navigate the devastation of war."

After interviewing Sledge on March 19 and singing "We Are Family" in both English and Ukrainian, Kholodenko says the response has been overwhelming. She has been stopped multiple times during her recent trip to New York City, with strangers on the street expressing their support and appreciation.

"I want this song to become not only a symbol of support for Ukraine, but also a universal symbol of solidarity regardless of their nationality, skin or color," Kholodenko says. "I want to draw attention to the importance of remembering one's roots, family and support for each other in times of war."

Kholodenko is spending her own money to take monthly trips to the U.S. to spread awareness and gather support for the women and children of Ukraine. She is already planning her next trip, in April, during which she will interview Gloria Gaynor. Together, they will sing Gaynor’s hit "I Will Survive."



Kholodenko says other celebrities, entertainers, and leaders in the wellness space have already reached out to express interest in collaborating during her monthly trips to the U.S. She looks forward to uniting with inspirational leaders in their respective fields who can amplify her message and offer hope for the plight of Ukrainian women and children who are still suffering, three years into the war.

Kholodenko's work has resonated with many, with over a million followers relying on her daily insights, her support, and her tireless advocacy. Her work contributes to a virtuous cycle in which proceeds are donated to those in dire need. She looks forward to continuing to forge partnerships in the charitable giving space in order to help more Ukrainians rebuild their lives.

"I refuse to let war define our future," Kholodenko says. "Ukrainian women are not just survivors; they are warriors, healers, and leaders. My mission is to remind them — and the world — of their power."