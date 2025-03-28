Monte Durham Helps Students Find the Perfect Looks with ‘Say Yes to the Prom’

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Say Yes to the Prom” recently held events in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles!

“Extra” was on hand in L.A., where “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’s” Monte Durham and WBD employees helped teens assemble unique looks with help from companies like Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse. The 500 deserving students were also treated to one-on-one styling sessions to get their dream prom look.

Monte explained, “I always say there's three Fs to fashion. You want to find the fit, you want to find the fabric. Is it a fabric that works for you? And then is it fashionable enough?”

He added that the teens “are pretty strong about what they want to wear and what they won't wear.”

Warner Bros. Discovery's Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Dennis Williams was thrilled by the event and its continued success.

He shared, “It’s one of the best events of the year for us. You can’t help but feel the excitement. It’s electric when these kids come in… We are providing this opportunity for them to look good and feel good at a very important time — prom.”

The event is now in its 13th year. Williams said, “We started out small, and now we're in three cities helping thousands of kids across the country go to prom… It’s only going to get bigger.”