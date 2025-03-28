Joshua Jackson on Rebuilding Home for His Daughter After L.A. Fires (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Joshua Jackson was rocking pink at the 2025 GLAAD Awards, telling “Extra,” “That’s a girl dad color right there.”

He said of his 4-year-old daughter, “I always give her the final check… She said, ‘You look good, Daddy.’”

Joshua was among those who lost their homes in the L.A. wildfires. Opening up about the process of rebuilding, he said, “I'm just at the very beginning of it, so it is going to be a process, but I have my plans in with L.A. County and hopefully they turn those around pretty quickly and we can get into the building phase. It's hard, and a lot of people are going through it and everybody's going through it in their own way.”

He added, “For me, there was no question of rebuilding, and I want to build a place for me and my daughter that will still, quick enough that it will still be her childhood home, so I'm just on it, trying to push my way through.”

Jackson also talked about his role as presenter at the GLAAD Awards, saying, “I'm here to present. I'm here to support this organization again and, you know, really do whatever I can to draw eyeballs and attention to the good work that they're doing and the way that they have helped to form and shape the community that I work in and make sure that we are representing all communities with healthy respect.”

Joshua went on to rave over working with Angela Bassett on the “Doctor Odyssey” and “9-1-1” crossover.

He said, “I mean, she's everything you hope or dream her to be. She's just, she's amazing on camera, she's classy off camera. She's a dedicated pro. Her first day of work was the day my house burned down, so not an easy day for me, and having her presence, her strength, her grace for that week afterwards as I was going through it as, honestly, she just carried me for a couple of days. I would have never forgotten working with Angela Basset anyway, but now she will always be part of that moment in my life, and she's wonderful.”