Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD

It was date night for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow and her hubby Dr. Terry Dubrow at the 2025 GLAAD Awards.

“Extra” spoke with Heather and Terry about their decades-long relationship.

When Heather commented that every night is “date night” for them, Terry quipped, “Yesterday wasn’t — last night was sex night!”

As for the key to the relationship, Terry said she uses “what I have to work with… although, with the help of pharmaceuticals sometimes.”

Heather added, “We’ve been together over 28 years, and I have to say, listen, marriage is a leap of faith. You get lucky, you also work at it. We work at our relationship a lot. We have a lot of fun together. I think we’re very lucky, we’re very grateful. Gratitude plays a big part in our relationship.”

Terry emphasized, “You’re lucky if you get to marry your best friend. In our case, we did so. We just love being together.”

They also shared why it was so important for them to show their allyship at the event.

Heather explained, “As parents of four children who are different genders, different sexualities, we cherish our children and we honor their space in this community, and also I feel like now, more than ever, allyship is the most important thing for the LGBTQIA+ community. We want to be here and be very loud and very proud of our support.”

Terry noted, “It’s a tough time to be something, you know, in this society right now that’s being sort of looked at in a way that we’re not used to, and then it became normal and now they’re trying to make things abnormal again. It’s all normal and we just want to make sure we provide that support and that love and make sure everyone keeps an open dialogue.”

“RHOC” is on production on Season 19, and while Heather was tight-lipped with details, she teased that it will be “fantastic.”