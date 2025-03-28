Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Eliza Isichei is ready for marriage!

On Thursday, Eliza announced her engagement to her beau, who goes by Frido.

In an Instagram video, Frido is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Eliza.

She captioned the pic, “Forever and a day.”

The engagement news comes a year after Eliza made it official on Instagram.

After seeing the news, “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer commented, “CONGRATS ELIZA!!!! ❤️

In 2022, Eliza appeared on the 26th season of “The Bachelor,” starring Clayton Echard.

Clayton’s ex Susie Evans commented, “Oh my gosh! Congratulations Eliza!!!❤️❤️”

Years ago, Eliza dated Aaron Bryant, but they ended the relationship after “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 wrapped.