Celebrity News March 28, 2025
‘Bachelor’ Alum Eliza Isichei Engaged
“The Bachelor” alum Eliza Isichei is ready for marriage!
On Thursday, Eliza announced her engagement to her beau, who goes by Frido.
In an Instagram video, Frido is seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Eliza.
She captioned the pic, “Forever and a day.”
The engagement news comes a year after Eliza made it official on Instagram.
After seeing the news, “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer commented, “CONGRATS ELIZA!!!! ❤️
In 2022, Eliza appeared on the 26th season of “The Bachelor,” starring Clayton Echard.
Clayton’s ex Susie Evans commented, “Oh my gosh! Congratulations Eliza!!!❤️❤️”
Years ago, Eliza dated Aaron Bryant, but they ended the relationship after “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 wrapped.
In an Instagram Story, Aaron reportedly wrote, “I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support not just through the Paradise journey but after as well. We're leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all."