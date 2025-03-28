YouTube

Ariana Grande underwent a total transformation for her new “Brighter Days Ahead” short film.

The movie, about love and loss, is set to the music of “Eternal Sunshine Deluxe,” and directed by Ariana and Christian Breslauer.

It also marks Ariana’s return to the character Peaches from her “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” music video, except it is 70 years in the future!

Peaches is back at Brighter Days Inc., this time to revisit some of her most cherished and painful memories. A description on YouTube reads, “As Peaches embarks on this immersive journey, we watch her confront and heal certain wounds (personal and professional alike) that have made her who she is today… However, there’s one catch: once a memory is relived, it is erased forever.”

Grande is unrecognizable in the video as an old woman with gray hair, wrinkles, and a hearing aid. Peaches, however, is still rocking her French manicure!