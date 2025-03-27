Titus Welliver on Bittersweet End for ‘Bosch’ & Possible ‘Suits LA’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The faithful fans are ready for one final case with retired LAPD homicide detective turned tattooed private eye Harry Bosch.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Titus Welliver, who said it's bittersweet to say goodbye to “Bosch: Legacy.”

He explained, “I guess the sweet part was the experience of doing it and the people that I got to work with. The bitter part of it is there are still many more stories to tell, more stories from the Bosch book series.”

There’s still some story to tell in the third and final season of “Bosch: Legacy,” which will have Harry Bosch being hired by a woman from Ireland after her daughters, son-in-law, and two grandchildren vanish.

Welliver shared, “He’s hired to look into that, and as he starts to investigate that, his credo is ‘Everybody counts, or nobody counts,’ but when you introduce children into a scenario, something like that, the implications are even broader… The stakes are very high.”

“He’s always relentless, but it leads us to a place where even as the audience, we may question, ‘Would he compromise himself?’ because we bring him right to the edge,” Titus teased.

Harry’s daughter Maddie is also learning that her dad may have crossed the line, seeking revenge on the man who kidnapped her.

Titus commented, “If you recall at the end of the second season, Maddie intercepts a phone call while Harry’s walking the dog and it’s from the correction system and it’s a character named Preston Borders, who Bosch has put away, not once, but twice, and he’s a serial rapist and murderer. In the second season of ‘Legacy,’ Maddie was kidnapped by a guy named Dockweiler, so now Dockweiler gets caught, put into prison, but the phone call that she gets is from this Preston Borders guy, who’s in the system. He says, ‘It’s Preston Borders, you tell your father, I took care of it.’”

Bosch eventually has to address the situation. Welliver said, “There’s an investigation that’s then conducted by LAPD, there’s political machinations that are happening in there, and that creates a strain, stress with his relationship with Maddie… There are things that come up where she’s kind of goes, ‘Because I’m his kid, would he have compromised his moral compass?’”

“Suits LA” is now on the air, with some familiar faces like Gabriel Macht, could Titus reprise his role as Dominic Barone?

He answered, “They have not approached me about that, but you know, I would do it in a heartbeat. I loved working with that group. Gabriel, he and I became fast friends on that... That would be really fun.”